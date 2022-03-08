Zacks: Analysts Expect RH (NYSE:RH) to Announce $5.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) will announce $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for RH’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.33 and the highest is $5.79. RH posted earnings per share of $5.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that RH will report full year earnings of $26.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.76 to $26.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $26.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.62 to $29.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RH.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.20 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in RH by 73.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in RH by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in RH by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of RH by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $332.73. 997,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $429.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $567.22. RH has a twelve month low of $321.78 and a twelve month high of $744.56.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

