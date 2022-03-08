Short Interest in The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Declines By 21.3%

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the January 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in The Korea Fund by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in The Korea Fund by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in The Korea Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in The Korea Fund by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 15,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.52. 1,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,566. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day moving average is $38.02. The Korea Fund has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $46.88.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $2.045 per share. This is a boost from The Korea Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

About The Korea Fund

The Korea Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end non-diversified management investment fund. The firm intends to seek a long-term capital appreciation through investment in securities. It invests in various industries, such as chemicals, commercial banks, commercial services and supplies, communications, construction and engineering, consumer discretionary, consumer finance, diversified consumer services, electrical equipment, electronic equipment and instruments, entertainment, financial services, food and staples retailing, insurance, Internet software and services, metals and mining, pharmaceuticals, retail, semi-conductors, shipbuilding, tobacco, wholesale and wireless telecommunications services.

