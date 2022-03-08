Short Interest in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Declines By 24.3%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,150,000 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the January 31st total of 13,400,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

HL stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,295,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,208,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.85, a PEG ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 2.05.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.0063 dividend. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.43%.

HL has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.68.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations, and San Sebastian.

