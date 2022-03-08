Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Short Interest Down 22.9% in February

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the January 31st total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 303,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:EMD traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.73. 603,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,120. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average is $12.91. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $14.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $52,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMD. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the third quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the third quarter worth $93,000.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

