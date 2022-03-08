Liquity (LQTY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.52 Million

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Liquity has a market cap of $46.83 million and $1.52 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.76 or 0.00007124 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Liquity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00043869 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,575.07 or 0.06635532 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,707.86 or 0.99743642 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00043467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00046527 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,939,688 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LQTYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.