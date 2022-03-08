DeFi Bids Trading 12.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BID)

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last week, DeFi Bids has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One DeFi Bids coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. DeFi Bids has a market cap of $281,340.27 and $4,023.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00033809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00104765 BTC.

DeFi Bids (BID) is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,432,913 coins and its circulating supply is 22,973,614 coins. DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids . The official website for DeFi Bids is defibids.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Bids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Bids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

