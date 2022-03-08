Analysts Set Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Price Target at $47.58

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.58.

ATHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. CLSA cut their target price on shares of Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Autohome stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 754,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,125. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.22. Autohome has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $102.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.84.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The information services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $3.17. The company had revenue of $265.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.90 million. Autohome had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Autohome’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Autohome will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

