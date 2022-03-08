Zacks: Brokerages Expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Equities research analysts expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.35. New York Community Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYCB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.18. 10,459,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,612,718. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 264.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229,770 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 445.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,179,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230,809 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 550.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,461,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,921 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 87.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,385,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 3,271.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,864,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

