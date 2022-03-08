Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clarus in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Clarus stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,714. The company has a market capitalization of $792.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 0.95. Clarus has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $32.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. Clarus had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clarus will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Clarus by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Clarus by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clarus by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Clarus by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

