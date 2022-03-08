Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.1% of FourThought Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,934,000 after purchasing an additional 87,046 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,674,195 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $93,333,000 after purchasing an additional 22,935 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 356,513 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 27,825 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 68,870 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 28,322 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 39,393 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.25. 36,518,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,406,551. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $223.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

