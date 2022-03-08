Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.5% of FourThought Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Broadcom by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO stock traded up $5.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $575.95. 2,694,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,778,067. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $593.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $557.97. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $235.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.50.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.