ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 35.13.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 price objective on ABB in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 41 price target on ABB in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 32 price target on ABB in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 price target on ABB in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 38 price target on ABB in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 52-week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.