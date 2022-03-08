Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

PTON traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,386,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,205,613. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.66.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $65,661.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,768 shares of company stock worth $347,387. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,369,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $563,000. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

