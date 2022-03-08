Brokerages Anticipate Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) to Post $1.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.25. Central Garden & Pet reported earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.66 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Argus lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT traded down $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.02. 38,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,328. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.59. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $43.01 and a 1-year high of $62.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 2,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $84,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,670,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,937,000 after acquiring an additional 56,142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,333,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,571,000 after acquiring an additional 47,322 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,031,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,622,000 after acquiring an additional 41,032 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth $52,365,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 664,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,969,000 after acquiring an additional 71,092 shares during the last quarter. 20.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

