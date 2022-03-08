Short Interest in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Decreases By 24.8%

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700,000 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the January 31st total of 930,700 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 29.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 23,747 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC purchased a new position in Manitowoc during the third quarter worth about $446,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Manitowoc during the third quarter worth about $359,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 7.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,425,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,538,000 after purchasing an additional 101,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Manitowoc during the third quarter worth about $1,019,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTW traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 288,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,820. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $545.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 2.21. Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $28.33.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Manitowoc will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

