Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Short Interest Down 25.9% in February

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the January 31st total of 7,370,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.3% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

NVS stock traded down $3.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,529,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,273. Novartis has a 52 week low of $79.09 and a 52 week high of $95.17. The company has a market cap of $179.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.21 and a 200 day moving average of $85.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Novartis will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.175 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 19.53%.

About Novartis (Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.