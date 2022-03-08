Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Short Interest Update

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the January 31st total of 5,550,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pentair by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,017,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,096,761,000 after buying an additional 513,750 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Pentair by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,057,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $734,526,000 after buying an additional 971,852 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Pentair by 109.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,996,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,050,000 after buying an additional 4,172,259 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Pentair by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,373,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,399,000 after buying an additional 227,929 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pentair by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,873,000 after buying an additional 48,765 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Pentair in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.14.

Shares of Pentair stock traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $53.68. 1,686,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,480. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

About Pentair (Get Rating)

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.