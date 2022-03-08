Acropolis Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,546,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,935,000 after buying an additional 124,292 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 109.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,891,000 after buying an additional 4,689,181 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in International Paper by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,795,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,986,000 after buying an additional 25,091 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in International Paper by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,335,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,441,000 after buying an additional 207,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 7.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,761,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,420,000 after buying an additional 185,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

Shares of IP traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.61. 4,853,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,772,256. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.97. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.33.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.57%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

