Acropolis Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $4.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,989,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,651. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $123.12 and a 1 year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.57%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMB. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.38.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

