Acropolis Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 22.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,554,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,780 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 28.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,858 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 700.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,537,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,814 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Kroger by 7,016.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 873,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,321,000 after buying an additional 861,353 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kroger by 4.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,857,000 after buying an additional 840,200 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on KR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.39.

In other Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $4,795,320.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 120,832 shares of company stock worth $6,864,385 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,914,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,600,942. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $62.58.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

Kroger announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

