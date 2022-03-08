Brokerages Set Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Price Target at $76.00

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HENKY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €80.00 ($86.96) to €76.00 ($82.61) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HENKY traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.00. 229,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.50. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $26.04.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.