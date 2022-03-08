Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$71.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAM.A shares. Citigroup cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

BAM.A stock traded up C$0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$67.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,771,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,169. The firm has a market capitalization of C$105.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$70.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$72.00. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of C$53.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$79.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.57.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Senior Officer Lori Anne Pearson sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.84, for a total value of C$2,161,565.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 465,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$35,291,385.30. Also, Director Brian Lawson sold 34,961 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.27, for a total transaction of C$2,771,456.36. Insiders have sold a total of 73,531 shares of company stock worth $5,710,929 in the last 90 days.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

