Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 51.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.40.

NYSE SNA traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $206.35. 503,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,103. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.72 and its 200-day moving average is $214.53. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $1,324,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Snap-on (Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.