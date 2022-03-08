WashTec (ETR:WSU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $42.65

Shares of WashTec AG (ETR:WSU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €42.65 ($46.36) and last traded at €44.35 ($48.21), with a volume of 7453 shares. The stock had previously closed at €43.95 ($47.77).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €50.84 and its 200 day moving average price is €53.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.51 million and a P/E ratio of 20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

WashTec Company Profile (ETR:WSU)

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various roll-over, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as associated peripheral devices. It also provides wash tunnel systems; water reclaim systems; equipment maintenance; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions, as well as car wash chemicals under the Auwa brand.

