Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Short Interest Update

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 834,100 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the January 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NWN stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.27. The company had a trading volume of 412,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,899. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.81. Northwest Natural has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $57.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $61,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 757.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Northwest Natural by 15.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,966,000 after buying an additional 54,452 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the second quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Northwest Natural Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.