InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF) Short Interest Up 29.3% in February

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the January 31st total of 16,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

IPVF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 23,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,083. InterPrivate III Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPVF. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

