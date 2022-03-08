Short Interest in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Expands By 28.5%

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the January 31st total of 13,310,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.12. 3,144,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,050,335. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.36. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,926,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587,736 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 28,342,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,131 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,278,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,068,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,289,000 after purchasing an additional 643,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,312,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NWL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

