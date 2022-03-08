Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Chevron by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in Chevron by 2.7% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Chevron by 3.0% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in Chevron by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $3,757,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 77,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $10,060,433.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.75.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $8.49 on Tuesday, hitting $170.53. 57,181,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,549,771. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.05 and its 200 day moving average is $117.06. The company has a market capitalization of $332.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 69.78%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

