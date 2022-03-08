Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 787 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 0.4% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.88. 23,519,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,910,741. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.88.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.