Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.67.

TNL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $786,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 140.5% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure stock traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.22. 710,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,899. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.75. Travel + Leisure has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $68.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.37.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.08%. The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

