Dfyn Network Hits Market Cap of $8.21 Million (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Dfyn Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0900 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges. Dfyn Network has a total market cap of $8.21 million and $710,636.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded down 16.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dfyn Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00043750 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.37 or 0.06648102 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,632.84 or 0.99766171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00043470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00046578 BTC.

Dfyn Network Coin Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 91,240,606 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dfyn Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dfyn Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dfyn Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dfyn Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dfyn Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.