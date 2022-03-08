$0.28 EPS Expected for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Everi’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.25. Everi reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. Everi had a return on equity of 144.70% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Everi’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.23. The company had a trading volume of 926,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,919. Everi has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.24.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

