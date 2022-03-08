Wenbin Jiang Sells 20,000 Shares of Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Stock

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $253,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Wenbin Jiang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 7th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $288,000.00.
CTKB stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,902,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,206. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.39. Cytek BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTKB. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,686,000. Miura Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytek BioSciences by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 3,020,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,286,000 after buying an additional 902,500 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,092,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cytek BioSciences by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,686,000 after acquiring an additional 515,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $9,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.63% of the company’s stock.
About Cytek BioSciences (Get Rating)
Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.
