Michael Mcroberts Sells 8,807 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Stock

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) COO Michael Mcroberts sold 8,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $435,594.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:RUSHA remained flat at $$51.22 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 229,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,795. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.95 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.64.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 4.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 18.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 4.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 882.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 94,173 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 3.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 445,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,830 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 78.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $1,730,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

