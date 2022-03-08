Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 3,634 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,976,000 after purchasing an additional 304,151 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,648,000 after purchasing an additional 341,716 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,383,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,503,000 after purchasing an additional 24,798 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,414,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,221,000 after purchasing an additional 439,038 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,406,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,758,000 after purchasing an additional 170,112 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,872,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,037. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $62.63 and a 52 week high of $85.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.30.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

