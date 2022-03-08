Acropolis Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $666,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 24,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.42. 56,513,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,302,023. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.54 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.43.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

