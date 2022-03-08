iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,323 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $89,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,830.0% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth about $67,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,239,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,616,683. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $100.58 and a one year high of $121.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.63.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

