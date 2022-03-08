T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 542 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.76.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,186,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,944,928. The company has a market capitalization of $149.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.46. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

