NEXT.coin (NEXT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.22 Million

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the US dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,660.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $283.34 or 0.00732889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.84 or 0.00201352 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003080 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005912 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00010849 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005644 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00027290 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NEXTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.