O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Short Interest Update

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 871,200 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the January 31st total of 672,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 504,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORLY. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $699.72.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $5.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $655.17. The company had a trading volume of 584,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,154. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $463.41 and a 52 week high of $710.86. The stock has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $666.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $643.82.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 33.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

