ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) Short Interest Update

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the January 31st total of 2,420,000 shares. Currently, 30.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 760,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

GWH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESS Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

GWH stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.98. The company had a trading volume of 987,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,033. ESS Tech has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76.

In related news, Director Michael R. Niggli acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $360,834.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWH. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in ESS Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

