Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) will post ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Neoleukin Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.97). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Neoleukin Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NLTX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 12.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 33.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 399.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.29. 134,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,158. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average is $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $97.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

