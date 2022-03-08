Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $195.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) will post sales of $195.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $195.16 million to $195.40 million. Penumbra posted sales of $169.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year sales of $870.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $869.30 million to $871.07 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $995.50 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.57%. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEN. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.11.

NYSE PEN traded down $10.42 on Thursday, reaching $202.02. The stock had a trading volume of 180,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,188. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $193.62 and a 1-year high of $320.00. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,363.56 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $915,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total transaction of $26,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,844 shares of company stock valued at $8,562,974 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Penumbra by 48.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

