Byron S. Foster Purchases 8,500 Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Stock

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) insider Byron S. Foster acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $138,635.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Dana stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,965,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,101. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.62. Dana Incorporated has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $28.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Dana by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 872,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Dana by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,295,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,211,000 after purchasing an additional 62,244 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,561,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,457,000 after purchasing an additional 107,540 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,348,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,420,000 after purchasing an additional 270,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 129,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

