Insider Selling: MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Director Sells 75 Shares of Stock

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

MELI traded down $43.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $914.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,025. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $858.99 and a one year high of $1,970.13. The firm has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of 556.04 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,100.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,392.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,755.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

