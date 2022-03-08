TPG Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALLY. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $139,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $123,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,456 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,151 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $41.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,747,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,040. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.80. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

