Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Director Howard G. Roberts Buys 3,000 Shares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) Director Howard G. Roberts purchased 3,000 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $45,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ AFBI traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.88. 227,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,419. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.82.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Affinity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Affinity Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.
