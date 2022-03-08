TPG Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,284 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ES. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of ES stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.09. 2,296,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,149. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.04 and a 200 day moving average of $86.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $92.66. The company has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.03%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $156,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,930 shares of company stock worth $495,504. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

