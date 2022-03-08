TPG Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,313 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $2.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.66. 30,233,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,776,021. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $50.17 and a 12-month high of $63.02.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $713,097.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 508,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,989,163. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

