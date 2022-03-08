TPG Financial Advisors LLC Buys 897 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 112.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 422,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,527,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Paychex by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Paychex by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $3.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.43. 1,958,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,385. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.74 and a 12 month high of $138.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.79%.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.21.

Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.